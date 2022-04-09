Ongole, in Prakasam District, is famous for its Mysore Pak and spicy biryani. The food here is said to have a rich taste of its own. It is also popular for breakfast items such as upma, idlis, and dosas. If you ever happen to be in the city, do visit these must-try authentic local food places in Ongole.

#1 Alluraiah Sweets

The Mysore Pak here is famous worldwide as parcels are shipped across continents. Located on the Trunk road, this is a landmark in the city. The moment one says Ongole, they are reminded of Alluriah sweets. Cashew paakam is also another sweet the locals are fond of. This shop also has savoury items.

#2 Ismail Restaurant

They proudly call themselves Ongole’s favourite biryani and rightfully so. This restaurant is known for its non-vegetarian biryani which is a must-try. The mouth-watering dishes here include mutton fry and loose prawns. You can ask any resident of Ongole about the best food in town and they will point you in the direction of Ismail, located near the Hindustan tea stall.

#3 V Grand Family Restaurant

This restaurant has something unique about it. The way the dishes on the menu are named is quite peculiar and raises curiosity among the customers. For instance, ‘Rambo Biryani’ or ‘Dumki Chicken’, are some speciality items available here. Situated on the Guntur road, it has a very good ambience. It also has a new bar along with a family restaurant that opened up.

#4 Lakshmi Mess

Vegetarians need not look further if they are in Ongole. The meals and tiffins in Ongole are the best in town. This place is situated on Trunk road.

#5 Mastan Hotel

On the same Trunk road, you can find this locally famous idly and dosa stall. They start serving hot and fresh breakfast from 6 in the morning. The tiffins there get sold out fast by 9 am, so get your hands on these before that. They also serve upma, pesarattu and others.

