The third week of January 2023 seems to be a less entertaining week at the theatres. With just a handful of movies releasing at the theatres this weekend, we have listed out a few that might be worth a watch. As the love for watching movies is never going to see a downfall, let’s entertain ourselves with what we have in hand this month. Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan releasing next Friday, catch up on these movies hitting the theatres this week.

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this week you can consider watching.

#1 Poovan

This Malayalam comedy-drama is directed by Vineeth Vasudevan and stars Antony Varghese, Sajin Cherukayil, the director himself and Vineeth Viswam in lead roles. The comedy follows the day-to-day life of Hari, who suffers from sleeplessness. His life takes a turnaround with the arrival of a rooster next door. Head to the theatres to see how this happens.

#2 Vallavanukkum Vallavan

The Tamil action drama starring Bobby Simha and Sshivada Nair in lead roles is directed by Vijay Thesingu with Raghu Dixit as the musician. The trailer showcases the lead actor as a person who is addicted to money. He breathes, eats and sleeps money. The plot explores his adventures with money. Head to the theatres to find out more.

#3 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Directed by Chris Miller and edited by James Ryan, this English adventure animation comedy stars Antonio Bandera as Puss in Boots, Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws and Harvey Guillen as Perro. The plot follows how Puss In Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken a toll. He has already burned eight of his nine lives and now sets out on an epic last journey with his friends to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

#4 Junglemahal: The Awakening

Loosely based on a few real incidents that took place during the uprising of Naxalites in the eastern ghat range, this Hindi horror thriller is directed by Arunava Chowdary. The cast of the movie includes Masoomeh Ab and Amit Raina in the lead roles. The plot follows a group of travellers who are headed to the rescue camps, but a series of mysterious incidents start taking place around them.

