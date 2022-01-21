Amit Kumar was observed, by the RPF, moving suspiciously inside the General Coach of the train. He was immediately questioned wherein he failed to produce a journey ticket. The thief was duly searched and was found in possession of five cell phones. Upon further interrogation, Amit Kumar could not provide a substantiated reasoning for having the possession of the five mobile phones. Also when RPF personnel of Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam questioned asked to unlock the security of these cell phones the thief failed to do so.

This further strengthened the RPF’s suspicion and soon Amit Kumar confessed that he had been stealing cell phones on running trains from past few months; especially between Brahmapur to Vizianagram. Hence, he was detained and handed over to the Government Railway Police at Vizianagaram.