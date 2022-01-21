A mobile thief was caught by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the General Compartment of the Visakhapatnam – Bhubaneswar Intercity Express train. The accused thief had five stolen mobile phones in his possesion on the running train. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), of Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam, have apprehended the thief on the Visakhapatnam – Bhubaneswar Intercity Express (Train No. 22820). This was done under the supervision of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) P.C.M. Rao. The culprit has been identified as Amit Kumar Barik (aged 32 years), a resident of Mukundpur of Ganjam District in Odisha.
Amit Kumar was observed, by the RPF, moving suspiciously inside the General Coach of the train. He was immediately questioned wherein he failed to produce a journey ticket. The thief was duly searched and was found in possession of five cell phones. Upon further interrogation, Amit Kumar could not provide a substantiated reasoning for having the possession of the five mobile phones. Also when RPF personnel of Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam questioned asked to unlock the security of these cell phones the thief failed to do so.
This further strengthened the RPF’s suspicion and soon Amit Kumar confessed that he had been stealing cell phones on running trains from past few months; especially between Brahmapur to Vizianagram. Hence, he was detained and handed over to the Government Railway Police at Vizianagaram.
