Based on the intelligence reports about the illegal transportation of Ganja through Northbound trains passing through the Visakhapatnam area, intensified drives were launched by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against narcotics over Waltair Division from the second week of January.

As part of the special drive, 14 cases were detected with a total seizure of 346 Kgs of Ganja, valued at rupees eleven lakhs, and arrested 27 traffickers. All the seizures have been handed over to State police and cases were registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

The RPF has formed special teams to check the suspected luggage of passengers to detect the contraband at major stations and in some trains en-route, said Chokka Raghuveer, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Visakhapatnam. Concerted efforts are being made in close coordination with Local Police and GRP to eradicate such illegal transportation of narcotics through trains, he added.

The special RPF teams have been able to trace this illegally transported ganja with intelligence inputs and timely efforts, which resulted in grabbing 149.5 kg at Visakhapatnam railway station, 30 kg at Duvvada, and 40 kg at Koraput railway station. Apart from this, in several instances, with information received from fellow passengers, the RPF teams plunged into action to seize such luggage as given below.

1) On 21 January, a passenger travelling in train No. 02843 Special Express informed the RPF helpline that 4 unclaimed bags were spotted in the S-1 coach, suspected to be ganja. On arrival of the train at Vizianagaram, the joint team of RPF and GRP seized 30 Kg ganja.

2) On 1 February, the RPF and GRP teams apprehended 3 people with 61 Kg ganja while travelling in train No. 02851 Swarna Jayanthi Express at Samalkot.

3) On 11 February, the RPF apprehended an individual with 14 Kg ganja, in train No. 02887 Special Express.

4) On 11 February, the RPF and Excise teams apprehended 5 individuals with 16 Kg ganja, in train No. 08448 Special Express at Rayagada platform.