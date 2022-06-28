On Monday, 27 June 2022, the Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau officers held three Kerala-based ganja smugglers near Pendurthi. As per the reports, a total of 45 kgs of ganja and two litres of liquid ganja were seized while they were trafficking it in a car from Araku. The seized items are said to have a value of Rs 22 lakhs in the interstate market.

Acting on credible information, SEB Superintendent D Srinadhudu and a team of officials have caught the smugglers in action during the early hours of Monday. Upon investigating them, they were identified as Abdullah, Vicky Nizam, and Mohd Shahid of Kerala. Further, the smugglers revealed that they were procuring ganja from Krishna Rao of Araku and smuggling it to Kerala via Visakhapatnam.

A deeper investigation into this case has been initiated to find out others involved in this racket. Additionally, the car used by the ganja smugglers was also seized by the Visakhapatnam SEB officials. The team of officials included CI Sarojini, SI Srinivas, Hari, Ashok, Naidu, Siva, and other SEB and police officers.

