The Kannada sensational movie Kantara is still ruling the box office after collecting a whooping 300 crores. In view of such an unexpected hit, the makers have now decided to push the OTT release date of Kantara.

Initially, the makers of this unconventional movie decided to launch the movie on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of November. Owing to its continued shows at the theatres, the OTT release date of Kantara was postponed to 18 November 2022. But it looks like the Kannada movie has still got it going on the big screen. After 7 weeks of release, moviegoers are still watching the movie, generating more revenue and giving hope for the revival of theatre releases post-COVID-19.

Also read: Anushka Shetty as Master Chef: New movie first look revealed

As a pre-mature release might hinder its performance at the theatres, reports suggest that the makers of Kantara are now in discussion with the OTT platform to push the release date further. The movie is now expected to release by the end of November 2022.

Actor, director and writer of the movie Rishab Shetty was recently seen in an interview where he expressed that there might be a chance of scripting Kantara 2. He added that he hasn’t thought about it yet, but is hopeful for a possibility.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more entertaining updates.