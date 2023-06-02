There is a buzz on social media about the engagement of Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in the second week of June. However, neither of them has confirmed this news.

Although rumours have been circulating for some time, both actors have stated that they are good friends and nothing more than that. Currently, the two are reportedly out of the country and are expected to return to India in a few days.

According to the rumours, the engagement ceremony will be a private family affair, with only a select few invited. The event is likely to take place in Hyderabad.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have previously shared screen space in the movies Mister and Antariksham. Varun Tej, the son of actor Nagababu, made his debut as a hero in 2014 with the film Mukunda and has since acted in over a dozen films. While Mukunda received a lukewarm response, films like Kanche, Fidaa, and F2 garnered positive reviews.

Lavanya Tripathi began her career as a model and made her silver screen debut in 2012 with the film Andala Rakshasi. Both Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been in the news previously for their rumoured dating, and now the speculation of their engagement is gaining attention. We eagerly await an official announcement.

