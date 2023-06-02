The Railway Board has given its nod to initiate the survey for two additional superfast railway lines aiming to enhance the connectivity between the two Telugu states. In a letter addressed to the South Central Railway, the Railway Board has granted permission for the survey of the superfast railway line connecting Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Shamshabad.

Additionally, the survey will also be conducted for the second superfast railway line spanning Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Kurnool. This strategic move aims to bolster transportation infrastructure and improve interconnectivity within the region.

The survey that has been approved will play a crucial role in evaluating the technical feasibility of the proposed superfast railway project along the designated lines. The project will be taken further after the survey. The combined effort of these two railway lines will undertake the necessary survey for the construction spanning approximately 942 km, enabling trains to travel at a maximum speed of 220 km per hour.

The survey for the proposed superfast railway lines, initiated by Railway Board, is anticipated to be concluded within six months. This survey holds significant promise for the Telugu states, as it aims to assess the viability of establishing superfast railway connectivity along these two routes.

