While Karthikeya 2 continues to wreak havoc at the box office, the bygone week had little competition make its way to the ticketing windows. Apart from Aadi Saikumar’s Tees Maar Khan and a dubbed release, featuring Dhanush, there wasn’t much to celebrate on the big screen. Mirchi RJ Indu shares her reviews of the movie releases from the previous week of August and OTT content she caught up with over the weekend.

Read on for spoiler-free reviews of a web series and movie releases from the previous week of August

#1 Tees Maar Khan

Cast: Aadi Sai Kkumar, Paayal Rajput, Sunil, Poorna

Director: Kalyanji Gogana

Tees Maar Khan (Aadi Sai Kumar) who runs a gym, is no less than a hero in his locality. He falls in love with Anagha (Paayal Rajput) and eventually gets into a tussle with gangster Jija (Anoop Thakur Singh). How this Tees Maar Khan becomes a police officer and why he is into fighting with Jija forms the plot.

The first half of the movie might not impress you but the second half is quite engaging where the plot takes turns and ends with no lag in a crisp way. Although, the performances, including supporting actors like Sunil, are good a better sounding to the film could have added more energy and engaged the viewers.

Final Verdict: Could be called an OTT watch.

#2 Thiru

Cast : Dhanush, Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menon, Prakash Raj

Writer: Maran

Director: Mitran R. Jawahar

A family entertainer based on emotions and bonds and explains how humans tend to change through our experiences. A food delivery boy Pandu, alias Thiru Ekambaram (Dhanush), has a female best friend with whom he shares everything including his failed love proposal to Anusha (Rashi Khanna). How his perception of life changes and shapes his journey forms the crux of the story. Even though the plot might not come across as new, it’s the actors who make it feel genuine. The film also has its fair share of laughs and emotions. Anirudh’s music, however, falls flat.

Final Verdict: A feel-good family entertainer

#3 Tamil Rockerz

Cast: Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan

Writer: Manoj Kumar K

The much-awaited web series finally hit SonyLiv last week and did make some noise with its arrival. As the name suggests, the story is based on Tamil Rockerz, a film piracy group that turns into a major nuisance for the Telugu film industry. The lead cop, Rudra, is handed over the responsibility of busting the piracy gang and safeguarding a big-budget film from being leaked online before its theatrical release. While the premise does make for an extremely interesting watch, the predictable storytelling plays the spoilsport. The camera work and gripping music work as plusses to keep the audience hooked.

Final Verdict: Keep your expectations low and you’d not be disappointed.

