It is that kind of a week with not a lot of OTT releases. Though a number of interesting web series are lined up for their premieres on OTTs over the next seven days, the number of movie releases has been limited to a mere six. Nevertheless, these upcoming flicks seem to be very promising as they include an exciting crime thriller, a superhero flick, a Korean film, a biographical drama, and more.

Here is the list of movie releases this week of August on OTTs to catch up on. Also, don’t forget to check out the theatrical releases this week.

Repeat

Directed by Aravindh Srinivasan, Repeat is a Telugu crime-thriller starring Naveen Chandra, Madhubala, Satyam Rajesh, Smruthi Venkat, and others in crucial roles. The movie opens with the kidnap of the daughter of a high-ranked police official. As the investigation takes place, it is found the incidents happening on the course coincide with the story of a crime novel. How the girl is saved and how the book and the kidnap are interlinked form the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 25 August

Samaritan

Samaritan is an upcoming American action science fiction thriller starring the legendary Sylvester Stallone in the lead role. A superhero is believed to be missing after an epic battle. The plot takes a turn when a young boy finds out that the superhero is still among them in disguise. Directed by Julius Avery, the movie is based on a graphic novel of the same name. The movie features Javon Walton, Martin Starr, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 26 August

Seoul Vibe

Seoul Vibe is an upcoming South Korean action film directed by Moon Hyun-sung and stars Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and others in lead roles. Set during the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, the plot revolves around a crew named Sangedong Supreme Team. The leader of the group along with the leader of a biker gang, a master of the city streets, and two others set on a mission to uncover the corrupt practices of the government and the slush funds.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 August

Aparijito- The Undefeated

Aparijito- the Undefeated is a 2022 Bengali biographical drama directed by Anik Dutta. Set in the mid-1950s, the plot revolves around an upcoming filmmaker and his struggles during the making of his first full-length movie, Pather Podaboli. The movie is based on the life of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and has received high critical appraise among the audiences. The movie stars Jeetu Kamal in the lead role and Saayoni Ghosh, Paran Bandopadhyay, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 25 August

O Manchi Roju Chusi Chepta

Originally a Tamil movie, O Manchi Roju Chusi Chepta is an adventure comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika Konidela, and others in prominent roles. The plot of the movie follows a tribe that worships Yama, the god of death, and carries out robberies for a living. When their leader, Yaman, kidnaps a college girl, the plot takes unexpected twists and turns. The movie was directed by Arumuga Kumar.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: August 26

Odela Railway Station

Starring Hebah Patel, Pujita Ponnada, and Vasishta Simha in the lead roles, Odel Railway Station is a Telugu romantic thriller directed by Suddala Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 26 August

Let us know which one of these movie releases this week of August on OTTs are you most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.