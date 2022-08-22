After a week-long protest by government school teachers in Andhra Pradesh (AP) over the new on-app attendance introduced by the state, a few considerations have been announced in their favour. The Andhra Pradesh State Government has addressed their queries but continues to stick by its initial order.

The Education Department has made it clear that the integrated mobile app, ‘School Attendance’ will be the only platform to record the attendance of teachers across government schools in the state. In reply to the protests raised by teachers concerning the app and strict timings, the government has now relaxed certain norms regarding internet issues and timing.

As per the official order issued, a provision to mark attendance offline will make available when the teachers are facing network issues. The timestamp will be captured and updated once the network issue is resolved. Teachers without an android phone will have to mark their attendance through other teachers’ phones or the headmaster’s phone.

The AP government school teachers are expected to mark their attendance by 9 am, with a grace period of 10 minutes. A pilot basis of marking the attendance on the app will continue to run up to 31 August 2022, to help teachers familiarise themselves with the app. The official order also stated that attendance marked through the app will be the only record that will be considered for leave management and other service-related issues.

Previously, the teachers had protested the use of the app citing issues of the unstable network, lack of android phones and strict timings cited by the government. The teachers have to click a picture of their face (selfie) on the campus every day before 9 am, and upload the same on the app in order to mark their attendance as per the government’s new order.

