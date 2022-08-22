The feeling of watching movies in theatres is always fascinating. The beats, emotions, and on-screen beauty whirl you up with the filmy vibes. Nevertheless, OTTs have given their best during the lockdowns and still continue their magic. But, the movie chills are best felt on the silver screen only. Driving the audience crazy with the much-awaited release of the pan-India movie, Liger, let’s have a look at the list of movies releasing this week of August in theatres.

Hope these movies releasing in theatres this week of August could entertain you with a promising storyline and performances.

#1 Telugu

Packed with only a few movies releasing this week, Liger, the high-budget sports drama with a boxing backdrop, casts Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey in prominent roles and is directed by Puri Jagannath. A smashing blockbuster is expected by the audience.

Release date: 25 August

Another upcoming movie Bhala Chora Bhala, directed by A Pradeep and starring Khayyum Ali in the lead, this movie falls under the crime and dark comedy genre. Experience these major Telugu releases in theatres!

Release date: 26 August

#2 Tamil

After recurring postponements, Adho Andha Paravai Pola is set to hit the big screen soon. Directed by K.R Vinoth and starring Amala Paul and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead, this movie is based on the forest survival of a woman and two kids against the antagonists.

Release date: 26 August

Grabbing the audience, Diary seems to excite them with its gripping trailer. Directed by Innasi Pandiyan and casting Arulnidhi and Pavithra Marimuthu in the lead, this movie falls under the action thriller genre.

Release date: 26 August

#3 Hindi

Exhilarating the cine fans with a simple and sober trailer, Holy Cow is gearing up for the release. Directed and written by Sai Kabir, the movie plot revolves around the story of Salim’s cow, Ruskar which goes missing, and the challenges he faces to bring his cow back. The film casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thigmanshu Dhulia, and Sanjay Mishra in the lead.

Release date: 26 August

A satirical comedy movie titled Thai Massage, starring Divyenndu Sharma, and Gajraj Rao, and produced by Imtiaz Ali, is ready to light the silver screen. Let’s see which would be a theatrical hit!

Release date: 26 August

#4 Malayalam

Kudukku 2025, directed and produced by Bilahari K Raj revolves around the pros and cons of the future technological world. Starring Durga Krishna and S.V Krishna Shankar in the lead, this movie is based on the thriller drama genre.

Release date: 25 August

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-awaited film, Theerppu is ready to hit the big screen. Starring Isha Talwar as the female lead and directed by Ratish Ambat, this movie is based on the lives of four friends whose get-together leads to unforeseen circumstances.

Release date: 25 August

Also, Joju George’s Peace, directed by Sanfeer K is a much-awaited theatrical release for its unique trailer based on life and karma teachings.

Release date: 25 August

#5 Kannada

With not many movies this week, the Kannada movie Koutilya is going to be released. Directed by Prabhakar Sherkane and starring Arjun Ramesh and Priyanka Chincholi in the lead, this movie plot focuses on manipulation by politicians in election campaigns.

Release date: 26 August

#6 English

Exciting the audience with the release of a horror thriller movie, The Invitation, directed by Jessica M. Thompson casts Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty in the lead. The movie plot revolves around a girl who loses her family but gets acquainted with a long-lost cousin. The forthcomings bring a lot of tragedy and how she escapes forms the main crux of the story.

Release date: 26 August

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.