Weekends and movies are like a made for each other couple. Especially, if the movies are highly content-driven, there is nothing like it. Netflix., the leading OTT platform, is one of the most popular choices among many for such movies that are a perfect justification for the above statement. If you are wondering what to do this weekend, you must add these August Netflix movie releases to your watch list.

Check out the movie releases in August on Netflix that are a must-watch this weekend.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, and Neeraj Kabi in plot-defining roles, this Hindi action drama was directed by Srijit Mukherji. The plot revolves around a strong-willed leader of a village who ventures into the dangerous forest to take down a tiger that is threatening the livelihood of his people.

Look Both Ways

Starring Lili Reinhart. Aisha Dee, David Corenswet, and others in crucial roles, Look Both Ways is an American romantic drama directed by Wanuri Kahiu. The plot revolves around a college graduate whose life splits into two different realities when she learns that she is pregnant. In one reality, she becomes successful in her career as an animator while in the other, she faces struggles along with the father of the child.

Ad Astra

Ad Astra is a 2019 science fiction adventure drama directed by James Gay. Starring Brad Pitt in the lead role, the movie features Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland in supporting roles. The plot revolves around an astronaut who sets on a space adventure to find his lost father. He is very determined to find intelligent extra-terrestrial species who he believes are a threat to mankind.

Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist is a 2017 Japanese science fiction action film directed by Fumihiko Sori. Based on a manga series of the same name by Hiromu Arakawathe movie is set in the fictional world of Amestris. The plot revolves around two brothers who self-practice alchemy. When their mother passes away, they perform the forbidden act of resurrection that changes their entire life.

