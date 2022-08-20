If given an option, all of us would love to go back to our college days. One of the best days in early adult life and the first time we learn from our mistakes, time spent in college is the stepping stone to life. Perfectly capturing this happiness, mess, mistakes and love, directors from our very own Telugu Film Industry released a few gems that will stay with us forever. Reminisce your college days with these Telugu movies that perfectly capture their essence.

#1 Happy Days

Directed by Sekhar Kamula, this 2007 movie took over the box office with its totally relatable storyline. A movie that gave life to many actors in the Telugu Film Industry, Happy Days will stay with you once you watch it. The cast of this student life movie includes Varun Sandesh, Tamannaah, Rahul Haridas, Gayatri Rao, Nikhil Siddharth and others in prominent roles. The movie is about eight youngsters who meet up at an engineering college and form a bond of unbreakable friendship. They face life together, go through numerous struggles in life and come out with flying colours towards the end.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Pilla Zamindari

Directed by G Ashok, the movie stars Naani, Bindu Madhavi, and Srinivas Avasarala in lead roles. This movie which is based on a student’s life changed Naani’s career, as the actor proved his skills with his performance. The movie is about Praveen, a spoilt grandson of a landlord who is set with a task to complete his higher education if he wishes to inherit the property. He learns some valuable lessons about life and relationships. Watch the movie for one of the best scripts ever written.

OTT Platform: Voot

#3 Kotha Bangaru Lokam

Balu falls in love with his classmate Swapna who is the three daughters of a rich businessman. Swapna’s parents confine her within the house and stop her from studying further when they find out about their relationship. The first half of the movie beautifully portrays the college life of the lovers, which connected well with the audience in 2008. Watch how the lovers try to find their way to each. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the cast of the movie includes Shweta Basu Prasad, Varun Sandesh, Prakash Raj and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Voot

#4 Kerintha

Directed by Sai Kiran Adivi, this movie also portrays the life of students and hence caught the pulse of the audience. The movie’s cast includes Sumanth Ashwin, Sri Divya, Parvateesam and others in prominent roles. The movie is about college friends who come from different family backgrounds and face the difficulties of life together. They try to identify their passion and follow their dreams.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

#5 Josh

Marking his debut in the Telugu Film Industry, Naga Chaitanya’s Josh is directed by Vasu Varma. The college drama is about Satya (played by Chaitanya) who comes across a group of students in his college who are corrupted by the local political mafia. His efforts to reform the students is what is the point of focus of this movie. The cast also includes Karthika Nair, Siddu Jonnalagadda and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

