The team of GVMC corporators who visited Himachal Pradesh on a study tour were stranded on a ghat road near Kulu due to a landslide that occurred during the early hours of Saturday. As per the sources, it took around ten hours to clear the boulders from the landslide due to continuous downpour.

On 19 August, around 78 GVMC corporators and other officials along with family members visited the Kulu Municipal Council in Himachal Pradesh for a study tour. The tour commenced on 16 August 2022 during which the officials visited Delhi, Kulu, and other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). On the back to Delhi from Kulu, their journey was brought to an unforeseen 10-hour halt on NH-3 due to the landslide near Mandi.

All the corporators were reported to be safe as the landslide occurred one kilometre ahead of the bus they were travelling in. The GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha IAS immediately got in touch with the local authorities of Himachal Pradesh to assure the safety of the delegation. It is said that the GVMC officials will head to Chandighar from Kulu.

The purpose of the study tour by GVMC corporators was to understand the functioning of other ULBs. The delegation was briefed by the Himachal Pradesh authorities about the various development projects undertaken by the civic bodies there.

