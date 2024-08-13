Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam emerged as one of the top performers in the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2024 in the management category. Seven new Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) were established by the union government in the years 2015 to 2016. Among them, IIMV emerged as a top performer, securing 26th rank.

About IIMV

IIM Visakhapatnam not only managed to secure its rank but also outscored IIM Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu which was ranked 27. Compared to earlier NIRF rankings, Visakhapatnam improved its ranking by three positions securing the 26th spot. Whereas it was in the 29th spot during 2023 and 2022.

IIM Visakhapatnam began operations in the year 2015 with 50 students enrolled in its flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP). The PGP program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in various management roles. The institute also offers specialized programs such as the Executive MBA and doctoral programs aimed at working professionals and researchers.

In 2024, the institute admitted almost 340 students. Recently, it also initiated a new entrepreneurship program in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), for interested and aspiring entrepreneurs in both states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh in NIRF Rankings:

Among the State Public Universities across India category, Andhra University ranks 7th in NIRF ranking 2024, following Osmania University in Hyderabad with 6th Ranking. In addition to this, it also secured 41st position in the ‘overall’ category, which is a significant improvement from its 76th rank in 2023.

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (KL College of Engineering) from Veddeshwaram was another University from AP to with 40th ranking in the ‘overall’ category. Meanwhile, Acharya Nagarjuna stands at 97th.

In ‘law’ category, Dr Ambedkar College of Law from Visakhapatnam ranks 16, and Damodar Sanjivayya National Law University stands at 39th.

Andhra University Pharmaceutical Sciences stands with 34th rank in the ‘pharmacy’ category. Whereas, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management from Visakhapatnam (48th rank), Sri Padmavathi Mahila Vishvavudhyalayam from Tirupati (60th rank), Sri Venkateshwara College of Pharmacy in Chittoor (79th rank), and Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy from Bhimavaram (92th rank) are others from AP which secured their place in top 100 colleges in Pharmacy category.

Coming to the Engineering category, Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University is (KL College of Engineering) from Veddeshwaram (35th rank), Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (61st rank), AU College of Engineering from Visakhapatnam (90th rank), Vingan’s foundation of Science, Technology and Research from Guntur (91 ranks) made into top 100.

Apart from the achievements of Andhra University and IIM Visakhapatnam, no college from Andhra Pradesh was listed in the ‘Top 100 Colleges in India’ category in the NIRF 2024 ranking.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.