The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV), and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), collaborated to initiate a new entrepreneurship program among interested and aspiring entrepreneurs in both states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The program is 18 months in duration and includes 10 months of academic training and 8 months of mentoring for venture creation, and allied entrepreneurial activities. Upon successful completion of this program, participants will be awarded a “PG Certificate in Entrepreneurship.”

PG Certificate in Entrepreneurship is a specialized program designed to equip individuals or aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge, mindsets and skills needed to thrive and grow in the dynamic world of entrepreneurship.

Qualifications to apply:

Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree (Graduation) (10+2+3) in any stream.

Candidates should be an Indian citizen and residing either in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

Candidates with 1-2 years old running venture (must not be registered).

They need to apply with only one entrepreneurial idea during the call for applications.

Candidates should be in the age group of 22-35 years.

A finally selected candidate needs to deposit a sum of Rs 40,000/- at the time of registration for this program. The is a refundable deposit and will be refunded to the candidate after graduation at the end of the program.

Enterprise created by the candidate must bring a minimum investment of Rs 5 Lakh.

Candidates will get IIMV Executive Alumni Status.

Skill to Enterprise Model (STEM) is a pilot program by SIDBI under its ambitious campaign “Mission Swavlamban” focuses on the development of entrepreneurship in India. Under the Mission Swavlamban, the IIMV-SIDBI collaboration aims to foster a new entrepreneurship program among interested and aspiring entrepreneurs in both Telugu states. This joint initiative aims to provide a new direction and support to aspiring individuals.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.