A mega campus drive will be organised on August 2 in Visakhapatnam, under the auspices of Millennium Software Solution, according to its central manager Varada Ravi Kumar.

Releasing a poster on the drive at the company office on 31 July, Ravi Kumar advised the eligible students to avail of the opportunity by taking part in the drive that is being organised by Arowana Engineering & Survey Services India Private Limited.

He said that in this mega drive, around 100 unemployed youth in Visakhapatnam (freshers/experienced) would get employment opportunity through this drive.

Later, Solutions HR Manager B.Ramya said that diploma/B.Tech (mechanical/civil) students with 60 per cent marks and having skills in AutoCAD were eligible to attend the drive. They should be from the 2023 – 2024 batch. Experience in ArcGIS, ArcMap, ArcCatalog and Mapping would be an added advantage.

She said that interested students can send their resume directly to [email protected]. There is no registration fee for the mega job drive that is going to happen on August 2. She also mentioned that the company decided to hold similar drives with the participation of well-known IT firms in the next two weeks.

For more details candidates have been advised to visit the company website www.millenniumsoftsol.com or contact over phone No. 92487 53098.

K.Divya, HR Executive and others participated in the event.

