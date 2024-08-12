The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 results, marking the ninth edition of these prestigious rankings. This year’s rankings cover 13 diverse categories, including universities, colleges, research institutions, and specialized fields such as engineering, management, and medical education. Among these rankings, Andhra University in Visakhapatnam has achieved a notable 7th place among State Public Universities across India. Here’s how the top 10 State Universities ranked:

1. Anna University, Chennai

2. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

3. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

4. Calcutta University, Kolkata

5. Panjab University, Chandigarh

6. Osmania University, Hyderabad

7. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

8. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore

9. Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram

10. CUSAT, Cochin

In addition to this accomplishment, Andhra University made significant strides in the ‘Overall’ category, climbing to the 41st position. This is a significant improvement from the previous years, when it ranked 76th in 2023, 21st in 2022, and 48th in 2021.

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) from Veddeshwaram was another university from Andhra Pradesh to make it to the list, ranking 40th in the ‘Overall’ category. Meanwhile, Acharya Nagarjuna University from Guntur ranked 97.

In 2024, Andhra University was also honored with an A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), achieving an impressive CGPA of 3.74 out of 4. This distinction places Andhra University among the top three universities in the country.

Making AU a world-class university:

Recently, State Higher Education Principal Secretary Saurabh Gaur recently encouraged the leadership at Andhra University to work towards elevating AU to a ‘world-class university.’ During a review meeting with the AU management, Saurabh Gaur emphasized the importance of integrating skill development into the core curriculum and establishing industry labs in every department.

He also highlighted the need for inter-departmental collaboration, enhancing employability, and aligning student facilities with national and international standards. The state government aims to secure AU’s position among the top 50 universities in the country, with the ambition of competing with international institutions.

The plan includes initiatives such as raising awareness, offering skill-based courses, and fostering connections between researchers and institutions like the Incubation Centre, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and various tech hubs in Visakhapatnam.

With these changes envisioned for the future of Andhra University, it can be hoped that AU will rise in the top 50 university rankings in India. The full list of NIRF rankings for 2024 is now available on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org.

