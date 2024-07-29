The culture of Visakhapatnam is deeply entwined with its buildings. Structures like the Jagadamba theatre, St Joseph’s College, Hawa Mahal, and more bring Vizag’s past to life, as they themselves have lived through the city’s significant happenings. Andhra University, established in 1926, is naturally a part of this list. Known as one of the oldest universities to start an engineering college in the country, AU is synonymous with Vizag, and one couldn’t dream of the two being separated – but did you know that there was a brief period of time when Andhra University was not situated in Visakhapatnam, but Guntur?

The brief shift happened in 1942, during World War 2, when the Japanese bombed the Visakhapatnam harbour. Following the bombings on 6 April 2024, many people and institutions deserted Vizag. In fact, the morning after the bombing, Visakhapatnam was virtually paralyzed. Shops remained closed, and food supplies became an immediate concern as rice merchants had fled. Disruption continued for institutions and private building owners even after the bombing, lasting until the end of the war.

Andhra University faced significant changes during this time. The Army decided to use the university’s land and buildings for their own needs, forcing the university to relocate. On April 16, 1942, just ten days after the bombing, the university closed to prepare for the move. Most departments, except chemistry, were shifted to Guntur, while the chemistry department moved to Presidency College in Madras. The Andhra University remained outside Visakhapatnam until June 1945, with its buildings occupied by the Army.

In addition to the university’s land and buildings, the Army also took over private properties belonging to the families of Jaypore, Kasimkota, and Bayya (Sir B N Sarma). These buildings were located close to each other on the beach road, between what is now the Naval Coast Battery and the Novotel Hotel.

