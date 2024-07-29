With the growing number of cancer cases causing concern, the State government has decided to lay special focus on the issue. A plan has been chalked out to address the issue and as a part of it, medical staff will conduct three cancer screening tests at the doorstep of the people from 15 August 2024 to diagnose cancer at the preliminary stage, according to M Krishnababu, Special Chief Secretary of Medical, Health and Family Planning. Following the screening tests, those diagnosed with cancer will be referred to the government hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kurnool districts for providing better medical care.

Special wards have been set up in these hospitals for the treatment of cancer patients. It has also been decided to open cancer centres in different parts of the State. As a part of the initiative, awareness programmes are being held across the State.

Participating in such an event in Visakhapatnam, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad said that doctors should work hard to provide services to cancer patients and everyone should take part in the awareness drive about cancer. He was the chief guest at the second annual meeting of the National Cancer Grid AP Chapter held on the second day at the Andhra Medical College (AMC) auditorium on 28 July.

The District Collector said that the number of cancer victims was increasing day by day due to changes in the lifestyle of the people. He said that with the establishment of the National Cancer Grid, doctors discuss advanced medical treatments and available procedures in cancer treatment. He said the government was determined to provide better medical services to the victims free of cost.

The Visakhapatnam Collector assured that the district administration would provide all the necessary support for the cancer screening tests being done in collaboration with Homi Baba Cancer Hospital at KGH.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu