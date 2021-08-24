Theatres are looking for a comeback and so are filmmakers. With the lost theatrical experience returning, several production houses are revoking OTT streaming contracts to have a grand release. While the Tollywood biggies are placing their bets for a later date like Sankranti 2022, the rest have reserved their dates at the theatres in the last half of 2020. Especially, many of these announced releases are on 3 September. Here is the complete list of upcoming Telugu theatrical releases (confirmed).

#1 Sridevi Soda Center

Sridevi Soda Center (SSC) stars Sudheer Babu and Anandhi in the lead. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film is produced by Vijaya Chilla & Shashi Devireddy under 70mm Entertainments. The music for the film is composed by Man Sharma. With the trailer being revealed by Mahesh Babu, this is one of the major Telugu releases in theatres this August.

Release date – 25 August

#2 Ichata Vahanumulu Niluparadu

Ichata Vahanumulu Niluparadu (IVNR) is a film based on real life events. It stars Sushanth, Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead. Vennela Kishore & Priyadarshi are in prominent roles. The film is directed by S Darshan.

Release date – 27 August

#3 Nootokka Jillalu Andagadu

Nootokka Jillalu Andagadu is a comedy-drama directed by Rachakonda Vidya Sagar. It stars Srinivas Avasarala and Ruhani Sharma in the lead. The film’s promotions were well received by the audience adding it to one of the most awaited Tollywood films.

Release date – 3 September

#4 Dear Megha

Dear Megha is a love story starring Megha Akash, Adith Arun, and Arjun Somayajula. The film is directed by A Susanth Reddy and produced by Arjun Dasyan under Vedaansh Creative Works.

Release date – 3 September

#5 Gully Rowdy

The A1 Express star will now be seen as a Gully Rowdy. The film casts Sundeep Kishan and Neha Shetty in the lead. The film also features Bobby Simha, Viva Harsha, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and Posani Murali Krishna in prominent roles.

Release date – 3 September

#6 Seetimaarr

Seetimaarr is a mass entertainer, where Gopichand will be seen as a kabaddi coach. Alongside Gopichand, Tamannah will play the female lead. The film is directed by Sampath Nandi.

Release date – 3 September

#7 Love Story

Love Story revolves around the story of two aspirational young people (Mounica and Revanth) who move to a city in search of work from their village in Telangana. Mounica is played by Sai Pallavi and Revanth is played by Naga Chaitanya. The director of the film is Sekhar Kammula. Love Story has to be the most-awaited of all upcoming Telugu releases, considering that it was originally supposed to release in April 2021.

Release date – 10 September

#8 Republic

Republic, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh, is an action drama directed by Deva Katta. The music for the film is composed by Mani Sharma, cinematography by M. Sukumar, and edited by KL Praveen.

Release date – 1 October

#9 RRR

RRR is one of India’s most awaited movies. The film will bring legends like NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris together in one frame.

Release date – 13 October

#10 Ghani

Ghani is a sports drama with Varun Tej in the lead and Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. The film will mark Kiran Korrapat’s directorial debut.

Release date – Deepavali 2021

#11 Pushpa

Pushpa is a two-part thriller directed and written by Sukumar. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Recently, a song from the film took social media by storm and was a pan-India hit. Now, Pushpa is one of the highly-anticipated Telugu releases.

Release date – Christmas 2021

#12 Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is a thriller film directed by Saagar K. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Release date – 12 January 2022

#13 Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action comedy film starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The film is written and directed by Parasuram. With a promo released on Mahesh Babu’s birthday, this movie is one of the many upcoming Telugu releases that people will have to wait till next year.

Release date – 13 January 2022

#14 Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is an upcoming period romance film and stars Pooja Hedge alongside Prabhas. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is set in the backdrop of Europe in the 1970s.

Release date – 14 January 2022