The Telugu film Industry (TFI) was severely hit due to the pandemic. With the number of people working behind every scene, and on outdoor location requirements, the pandemic pushed the shooting schedules way behind than expected. Few completed projects could breathe a sigh of relief because they had finished shooting, but eventually, they had to release it on OTT platforms. The break, from the first wave of Covid-19, gave space for the Ravi Teja starrer Krack to make the best use of theatres rolling back. Now, the Telugu Film Industry is a lot wiser and wants to seize every opportunity to make the best use of theatrical releases. Four Telugu stars have lined up their highly anticipated movies for the Sankranti 2022 release. Here are four Tollywood films that have officially set Sankranti 2022 as their tentative release dates.

#1 Radhe Shyam

New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! 🌟💕#RadheShyam all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022 Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/FyhaF5kD8W — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 30, 2021

Radhe Shyam is an upcoming period romance film and stars Pooja Hedge alongside Prabhas. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is set in the backdrop of Europe in the 1970s. Actress Bhagyashree is playing a crucial role in the film. Radhe Shyam is being produced by UV Creations and T-Series jointly and is being shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. It was recently announced to have been shifted to a Sankranti 2022 release.

#2 Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM)

The Power Star has not one but two Telugu movies of his slated to release on Sankranti 2022. Filmmakers are basking on the success of Pawan Kalya’s latest film Vakeel Saab. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period action-adventure film and will star Nidhi Aggarwal alongside Pawan Kalyan. The film is directed by Krish, who previously helmed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Gautamiputra Satakarni, and N.T.R Kathanayakudu. HHVM will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles.

#3 Sarkaru Vaari Paata

After delivering a hat-trick of hits, with Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru, superstar Mahesh Babu has been waiting for the theatres to reopen for the grand release of his next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Starring Keerthy Suresh, as the female lead, this highly anticipated movie is being directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram.

#4 Untitled Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake (Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati)

A Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum is in the works. The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Sithara Entertainments. While Pawan Kalyan will be reprising the part played by Biju Menon, Rana Daggubatti will be reprising the part played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the original. Recently the makers released a behind-the-scenes video and announced that the film will be arriving in theatres in January 2022.

Other movies like Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s F3 are also rumoured to release around Sankranti 2022. If all things go well, we can expect a blockbuster Sankranti next year!