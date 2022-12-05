Some miscreants stole gold and cash from a temple at Tailors Colony in PM Palem on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday here in Visakhapatnam. The unidentified thieves have stolen the hundi of the temple.

According to reports, the thieves gained entry into the temple by breaking the locks, stole the god’s gold ornaments and the temple’s main hundi, and fled the scene on their bikes. The PM Palem Police were alerted about the situation by a witness who contacted them through Dial 100. The Visakhapatnam Police conducted a search immediately and found the stolen hundi thrown away at an isolated place. The cash in the hundi was reportedly missing. The exact amount of cash and gold stolen is yet to be ascertained.

Also read: Visakhapatnam cops crack two gold robbery cases, two nabbed

The PM Palem Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the matter, and a search operation for the accused has been initiated. The police are combing the CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the miscreants who have stolen the gold and hundi from the temple in PM Palem, Visakhapatnam.

The PM Palem police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.