On Friday, 2 December 2022, the Visakhapatnam Coty Police got to the bottom of two gold robbery cases and arrested the accused persons. These two cases were recorded at the MVP and Steel Plant police stations.

In one of the gold robbery cases, the Visakhapatnam Police arrested B Raja Sekhar (28) under the MVP PS limits. According to the report, he looted gold ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakhs at Jalaripeta, Allipuram, and Venkateswara Metta under II-Town PS limits. Upon arresting the accused, the police recovered Rs 2.75 lakh worth of gold.

In the second case, the cops arrested P Rajesh (29) for gold chain snatching. As per the report, the accused stole the chain from a 70-year-old woman at Ukkunagaram. This incident occurred on 23 November 2022.

