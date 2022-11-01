Just as we thought it couldn’t get more exciting with a long list of movies releasing this week, OTT platforms have more in surprise. 5 new web series are releasing this week of November on OTT platforms to kick start the winter season the right way. Plan your weekend ahead to make the most of these new releases.

Here is a list of web series releasing this first week of November on OTT platforms.

#1 Manifest Season 4

Showing the world the power of Manifestation, this web series captured the audience with its unique storyline. The supernatural drama, which had a major success with all three seasons, is returning to Netflix this first week of November with Season 4. According to reports, this will be the last and final season for the former NBC tv drama. 20 episodes will be released in two parts, so get ready for some exciting binge-watch sessions this weekend.

Release Date: 2 November 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 Young Royals Season 2

The teen drama on Netflix garnered attention with season one and is back with season 2 to get into the details of the interesting lives of young royals. The Swedish drama is all set for release this first week of November with its first episode. The series revolves around a Prince and his budding romance with a fellow student in his boarding school. If you haven’t had your scoop on drama from season one, make sure to catch up.

Release Date: 1 November 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

#3 Killer Sally

For those who like to watch docuseries, Killer Sally should be on your must-watch list. The true story of bodybuilder Sally McNeil, accused of killing her husband on Valentine’s Day, is coming to Netflix to recite her version of events. The former American professional bodybuilder’s story has been captured by award-winning filmmaker Nanette Burstein and produced by Traci Carison, Robert Yapkowitz, and Richard Peete.

Release Date: 2 November 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 The White Lotus Season 2

A web series that has already kickstarted the week with its second season, the White Lotus is a comedy-drama worth a watch. The dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests, the staff and the locals of a resort continue to unveil over the course of their stay. Catch the drama streaming now on OTT.

Release Date: 31 October 2022

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#5 Kaiyum Kalavum

The new Tamil web series Kaiyum Kalayum is all set to release this week of November on OTT. With a large ensemble cast of actors like Aditi Ravi, Unni Mukundan, Sanchana Natarajan, Jeeva Subramanian, Vikas, Avinash and others, the thrilling series is written and directed by Roju. Ace filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj who played the showrunner for the web series assured the audience that the narrative would capture their attention.

Release Date: 4 November 2022

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

