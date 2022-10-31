As we bid October farewell, the breezy and chilly month of November is set to entertain movie lovers with several releases on the big screens. The first week of this month is gearing up to witness several major releases that are sure to spice things up. A total of four Telugu and three major Hindi movies releasing at the theatres on 4 November 2022. If you are in search of weekend plans, fret not as you have come to the right place.

Here are the Telugu and Hindi movies releasing in theatres in the first week of November.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Like, Share and Subscribe is an upcoming hilarious Telugu action drama. Viplav is a happy-go-lucky travel vlogger who runs a YouTube channel called Guvva Vihari. While on one of his journeys, he meets Vasudha and unleashes his flirting skills to flatter her. But soon, their journey turns perilous as they fall into a naxal trap that puts them in a life-threatening situation. With Santosh Sobhan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, the movie features Sudarshan, Brahmaji, and others in supporting roles.

Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy directed by Rakesh Sashii and stars Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. An orthodox middle-class IT employee falls in love with his trendy colleague. Things soon go his way as they both get intimate, but it all starts falling apart when he expresses his feelings for her. The movie’s cast includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, and Posani Krishna Murali in prominent roles.

Bomma Blockbuster

Starring Nandu, Rashmi Gautham, Kireeti Damaraju, Raghu Kunche, and others in key roles, Bomma Blockbuster is an upcoming romantic action drama directed by Raj Virat. The plot follows Pothuraju, a fisherman and an ardent fan of director Puri Jagannadh. As he pursues his aim to make a film based on his favourite filmmaker, his life takes unexpected turns around the unknown truths about his family.

Aakasam

Aaksam is an upcoming romantic feel-good movie directed by Ra Karthik and stars Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajashekar in the lead roles. Arjun and Subhadra are two strangers stranded at a bus station. When asked by Subhadra, a travel freak, about his past, he opens up about his heart-breaking love story from his young days. On a soul-searching journey, he accompanies Subhadra to the mountains, which opens a new window in his life.

Mili

Mili is an upcoming Hindi survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier and stars Jhanvi Kapoor in the titular role. The movie is a remake of the director’s own Malayalam movie Helen. The plot revolves around Mili, a 24-year-old BSc graduate, who gets stuck in a freezer. How she fights to stay alive inside the cold box forms the crux of the plot.

Phone Bhoot

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot is an upcoming Hindi horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khattar in the lead roles. Two friends take up the profession of ghostbusters and fake being professionals to earn a living. But their lies soon become true when a girl too beautiful to be a ghost appears in front of them but is visible to no one else. The girl and the two friends agree to help each other solve their problems, and the boys find themselves against an evil sorcerer.

Double XL

Starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, Double XL is an upcoming Hindi drama with a message for the modern-day world. An aspiring sports presenter and a fashion designer, who get rejected for their healthy body sizes, team up to mutually help each other find success. Through their journey towards personal ambitions, they also intend to the world a lesson. Double XL was directed by Satram Ramani and features star Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in a special number.

