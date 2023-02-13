Anime is widely popular among people of all ages, and is undoubtedly addictive, for all the right reasons. Surely most of us are familiar with animated series like Pokemon, Beyblade, and Dragon Ball Z. However, animated movies are just as good. Netflix has some of the best animated movies up its sleeve, which simply cannot be missed. So without further delay, get hooked on these top-notch animated movies available on Netflix.

Here is a list of some exceptional animated movies on Netflix.

Drifting Home

During summer vacation, a group of friends, decide to play in an abandoned apartment complex. However, when they encounter a strange phenomenon there. They find themselves slowly drifting on the building, whilst being surrounded by sea. Directed by Hiroyasu Ishida, this coming-of-age animation features Mutsumi Tamura, Asami Seto, Daiki Yamashita, and others as voice actors.

Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood

Set in 1969, in Houston Texas, follows the journey of a 10-year-old boy to the moon. It is based on the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Directed by Richard Linklater, this space adventure animation stars Jack Black, Milo Coy, Glen Powell, and others as voice actors.

Flavours of Youth

Set in three different cities in China, the animation follows the stories of three nostalgic youths, who share one vision. Crispin Freeman, Erica Mendez, Takeo Ōtsuka, and others feature as voice actors in this bittersweet animation.

A Whisker Away

Miyo Sasaki repeatedly transforms into a cat, to get Kento Hinode’s attention, a classmate she loves. Although she is successful in catching Kento’s attention, her boundary between being a human, and an animal starts to blur. Directed by Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama, this fantasy animation features Mirai Shida and Natsuki Hanae as lead voice actors.

A Silent Voice

A young girl with hearing impairment is rigorously bullied by her classmates, causing her to shift schools. Years later, one of her bullies seeks redemption for his actions towards her. Directed by Naoko Yamada, this slice-of-life animation stars Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yûki, and others as voice actors.

Bubble

Breaking the laws of gravity, bubbles rain down on earth. This leads to Tokyo being isolated from the rest of the world. Now the skylines of the city are used as a playground for battles. Directed by Tetsurō Araki, this action animation stars Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yûki Kaji, and others as leading voice actors.

