When you hear the word fantasy, the first thing that might strike your mind is Harry Potter. The critically acclaimed film series is undeniably one of the best fantasy movies ever made. However there’s more to the genre, and with the OTTs today, we have plenty of options to choose from. The collection of fantasy movies on Amazon Prime Video is quite commendable. We picked the six best fantasy movies you could consider watching this weekend.

Here are the six best fantasy movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Love and Monsters

Joel Dawson has been living in an underground bunker, for seven years, since the Monsterapocalypse. He sets out to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, after connecting through the radio. Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, and others star in the movie. Michael Matthews directed the movie.

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

The Northman

Prince Amleth’s Uncle killed his father and abducted his mother. The Prince sets out to avenge his father’s death and unravels a dark truth about his family. The English movie stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, and other notable actors. The film was directed by Robert Eggers.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

The Age of Adaline

Adaline, a young woman, stopped ageing after she met with an accident. She doesn’t allow herself to get too close to the people around her. However, that changes when she meets Ellis Jones, a charming man. Harrison Ford, Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman, and others star in the English film. Lee Toland Krieger directed the movie.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Bilbo Baggins accompanies a wizard, and a group of dwarves, to reclaim the city of Erebor from the dragon, Smaug. Peter Jackson directed the epic fantasy trilogy. The English film features an ensemble cast that includes Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Ian McKellen, Aidan Turner, and others.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Frodo Baggins, who has lived his whole life in the Shire, sets out on a journey along with his companions, to save Middle Earth from Sauron, the Dark Lord. Peter Jackson directed, The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The English film stars Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, and others.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Newt Scamander, along with Jacob Kowalski, round up magical creatures that escaped, into the human realm. The English film stars Eddie Redmayne in the titular role. Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, Dan Fogler and Alison Studol star in the supporting roles. David Yates directed the movie

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.