The general elections 2024 in India have kept our time, TVs and senses thoroughly engaged this week. With the results out, and the political thriller coming to a slow end, one important question remains: what to watch next? Luckily, the world of entertainment is constantly in motion, with consistently entertaining releases, and a bunch of movies and TV shows are set to drop on OTT platforms this Friday (June 7 2024) that you can look forward to:

1. Blackout

“Blackout” is a thrilling comedy centred on a young man who stumbles upon a car accident and discovers a vehicle brimming with gold and cash. As the plot unfolds, four additional characters, each grappling with their own issues, intensify the chaos. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

OTT platform: JioCinema

2. Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

This mini-series chronicles the journey of German designer Karl Lagerfeld, showcasing how he overcame numerous obstacles to achieve success in the dazzling world of fashion. Other notable OTT releases this week include “Blackout,” “Gullak Season 4,” “Hierarchy,” “Varshangalkku Shesham,” and more.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Miral

“Miral” is a supernatural thriller that delves into themes of psychological trauma and revenge. The story follows a husband trying to protect his family from eerie happenings after a car breakdown, which leads to an attack by a murderous scarecrow.

OTT platform: Aha

4. Hierarchy

Set in Jooshin High School, this Korean drama focuses on a group of elite students who maintain order in the school. Their authority is challenged by the arrival of a mysterious transfer student. Fans of “Elite” or “Class” will enjoy this series, which centers on a girl’s disruptive impact on a prestigious institution.

OTT platform: Netflix

5. Hit Man

Inspired by a true story, “Hit Man” is a romantic action comedy starring Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, a part-time New Orleans Police Department worker posing as a hitman to catch those trying to hire him. Complications ensue when he attempts to assist Maddy Masters, played by Adria Arjona, who wants her abusive husband killed. The film explores their developing relationship amidst Johnson’s undercover chaos.

OTT platform: Netflix

6. Gobhir Joler Maach 2

Among the new OTT releases this week is the second season of the Bengali series “Gobhir Joler Maach.” The story continues from the previous season, following four friends whose lives have been turned upside down by a secret game of seduction.

OTT platform: HoiChoi

7. Varshangalkku Shesham

This heartwarming Malayalam movie narrates the story of two young men who leave their hometown to make it big in the film industry. One becomes a successful director while the other struggles. They plan to collaborate but face new challenges. Will they overcome these obstacles?

OTT platform: SonyLIV

8. Gullak Season 4

The Mishra family returns with new episodes in “Gullak Season 4,” where the parents navigate the challenges of managing their adult children. The series, starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar, continues to explore the evolving dynamics of family life.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

These releases, dropping across several OTT platforms on Friday, will surely keep you busy and amused through the weekend. Don’t forget to munch on a comfort snack as you pick your watch of the day!

