September is packed with an exciting lineup of releases across various OTT platforms. From the romantic Emily in Paris Season Part 2, to the crime-thriller Sector 36 and the fun-packed comedy Bad Newz, there’s something for everyone. With both gripping narratives and light-hearted shows, to watch, you can plan your weekend around these releases, which promise to be full of drama, suspense, and entertainment.

1. Sector 36

Children in Rajiv camp mysteriously go missing one by one. A determined police officer tries to solve this age-old mystery, but his revenge becomes personal when his daughter gets abducted. Starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, this crime thriller, inspired by true events, is set to enthrall audiences on small screens.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Trailer:

2. Khalbali Records

With an interesting ensemble of 30 to 35 musicians from across the industry, Khalbali Records is an eight-episode chronicle series. Featuring Saloni Batra, Salonie Patel, Prabh Deep, and Skad Thakur, this series revolves around the narrative of Raghav. Raghav is a skilled music producer working in his father’s record label, Galaxy Records, who wants to break free from the commercial idealism of his company.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Trailer:

3. Bad Newz

Team Tauba tauba is here!

Saloni Bagga discovers that she is pregnant, but the twins are from two different fathers, due to a rare biological phenomenon called ‘heteropaternal superfecundation’. The two fathers engage in fierce competition to gain Saloni’s affection. Starring Vicky Kushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk’s, Bad Newz is a fun-packed movie directed by Anand Tiwari.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Trailer:

4. Bench Life

No-one liked being benched!

Three corporate employees who don’t have an active project to work on, feel benched, but with salary. With little to no time to explore their dreams and work on what they want, they are stuck with their internal conflicts.

Focusing on the issues of corporate zombie-like employees, this series dives into the life these three with some light-hearted hilarious moments.

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Trailer:

5. Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2

One of the most-awaited OTT releases of this week, part 2 of Emily in Paris Season 4 has been released on Netflix this week of September. The second part is set to bring in a mix of romance, professional challenges, and a scenic escape to Rome.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Trailer:

6. Berlin

Ashok Kumar, a deaf-mute young man, who can only use sign language to communicate gets arrested for suspicion of being a spy. A sign language expert is summoned by the authorities to investigate him. As the story progresses, the lines between the innocent and guilty blur, and an unimaginable national security threat is revealed. Set against the politically charged backdrop of New Delhi in the 1990s, Berlin is a suspenseful spy thriller directed by Athul Sabharwal.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Trailer:

7. Mr Bachchan

Anand, or Mr Bachchan (Ravi Teja), is a dedicated Income Tax officer, who has a reputation for exposing black money and bringing down the corrupt. He catches the attention of a criminal, MP Jaggayya, after performing a raid that exposes the latter’s heinous deeds. Jaggayya tries to hunt him down, whereas Anand and his team execute a high-stakes raid on Jaggayya’s residence.

Based on a real-life income tax raid on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh, Mr Bachchan is the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgan’s 2018 Hindi film, Raid, directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Trailer:

8. Boxer

A skilled boxer flees to communist Poland with his wife to become the best boxer in the world. However, as they struggle to adapt to the new place, their relationship is put to a test. Can the protagonist succeed in his dreams of becoming a boxer, or will he lose his family during the journey?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Trailer:

9. Thalavan

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dysp) Udhayabhanu narrates his cases in this TV show. The story starts with an ego clash between two police officers. Jayashankar is the superior officer who bears no insubordination, and Karthi, his inferior, is known for speaking his mind. When a dead body mysteriously turns up, can they team up to catch the culprit?

Starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali, Thalavan is a Malayalam-language gripping crime thriller with an intriguing plot, that will make you gasp throughout.

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Trailer:

These new OTT releases offer a perfect mix of genres and stories to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for a light-hearted comedy, thrilling adventure, or heartfelt drama, there’s something to suit every taste. Don’t miss out on these exciting new additions to your watchlist, and make your September all the more binge-worthy with the latest OTT releases this week.

