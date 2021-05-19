In a bid to identify the suspected Covid cases, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) appealed to the citizens of Vizag to actively participate in the fever survey conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Government. The officials see the survey as an instrumental step in curbing the spread and breaking the chain of the Covid-19 virus.

Taking to Twitter, the civic body appealed to the citizens of Vizag to participate in the fever survey. Six rounds will be conducted across the city to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Appeal to the citizens to participate in Fever survey. ANMs and ASHAs are conducting 6 rounds of fever survey all through the city. This survey is to identify the symptomatic and get the COVID test done. Further it helps in breaking the chain of #COVID19.@ArogyaAndhra @vizaggoap — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 18, 2021

The survey is being carried out by the Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) and the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) of the Visakhapatnam District. As per the officials, six rounds of fever surveys would be conducted throughout Vizag city.

The aim of the fever survey being conducted in the Visakhapatnam district is to reduce the influx of severe Covid-19 affected patients at the hospitals. Immediate attention to Covid-19 symptoms leads to lesser medical complications and can be treated at home itself. The survey involves door-to-door medical checkups and identification of individuals suffering from fever. A thermal scanner is being used to check and record the temperature. Those identified with mild symptoms or appear feverish are immediately attended to. An immediate self-help Covid-19 medical kit and instructional advice on how to use the kit are provided in such cases.

In the last three days, the fever survey conducted in Andhra Pradesh has brought to light over 90,000 suspected cases. While these are only the suspected cases, Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare, confirmed that 50,000 of the suspected lot have already submitted the samples to the labs.

The fever survey was already conducted once in the Visakhapatnam district, during the first wave of Covid-19. While the first survey was only conducted in high-risk areas to demarcate as containment zones, the ongoing survey is being conducted extensively in all parts of the city. The neighbouring state, Telangana, is also conducting a door-to-door fever survey and has also committed to a fresh fever survey exclusively for pregnant women nearing delivery.