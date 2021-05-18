GVMC Commissioner G Srijana has asked the corporation officials to give special attention to the sanitation issues in Vizag. During a video conference with Additional Commissioner Dr. V Sanyasi Rao, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. KSLG Sastry on Tuesday, the GVMC Commissioner highlighted the recent lax in cleanliness in Vizag.

Speaking at the meeting, the commissioner directed the authorities to pay special attention to sanitation in the city. She ordered roads and drains to be kept clean and the garbage to be disposed of in the dump yard from time to time. Officials were asked to go door-to-door and find out how the garbage is being handled. She also asked how much progress had been made in the implementation of the new wet-dry segregated waste collection policy. It was suggested during the meeting that more awareness be created among the people to dispose of wet-dry garbage separately. In addition, GVMC officials were also instructed to ensure that there were no mad plants in the empty spaces, that there were three separate garbage bins at all the shops and vendors in the city and to charge a penalty to the shops which did not do so.

The Sanitary Inspectors and Ward Sanitary Secretaries were directed to plan for the establishment of sanitation workers at the secretariat level for the success of the CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh) scheme. The commissioner inquired about the dredging work being done in the big canals. Sanitation Management, Clean Survey IEC Additional Commissioners inquired about activities such as the removal of dumper bins, assigning tasks to sanitation workers, etc.

On the topic of Covid-19, the GVMC Commissioner asked CMO Dr. KSLG Sastry about the preventive measures being taken to combat it. Authorities were ordered to spray sodium hypochlorite solution and bleach in congested areas in every ward in the city to prevent the spread of the virus at the treatment facilities.

It’s worth noting that Visakhapatnam has, of late, witnessed a lot of inappropriately disposed of garbage at various public places, especially the beaches. Efforts are being made to make the city clean as GVMC aspires to claim the coveted top spot at the Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings,