Nestled amid pleasant beaches and towering hills, Vizag stands true to its name, the city of destiny. Set to be the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, it is sought as a major part of the coastal economic corridor. Rising to the occasion, several projects have been announced to boost the growth of the city. From Multi-Level Car Parking Facility to the metro rail, here are 6 development projects that are set to light up Vizag.

List of 6 development projects in Vizag:

#1 Multi-level Car Parking Facility

In an attempt to ease traffic congestion in the city, the Vishakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) had proposed a multi-level car and two-wheeler parking (MLCP) facility at Siripuram. With an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore, the Metropolitan Authority is chalked out plans to design a multi-storeyed structure in order to cater to parking facilities as well as commercial activities in Vizag. While the VMRDA will spend about Rs 60 crore from its exchequer on the project, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will contribute the remaining Rs 20 crore under the Smart City project.

#2 Kailasagiri Hilltop Park & Planetarium

Estimated to be set up with a cost of 34 crores, the Hilltop Park will be built with a seating capacity of two hundred on Kailasagiri Hilltop Park. In order to get acquainted with the technology involved in the project, a team of engineers from the VMRDA visited the Pilikula Regional Science Center and Swami Vivekananda Planetarium in Mangalore, which is the first-ever three-dimensional planetarium in India.

#3 Metro rail project

The much-awaited Vizag metro project will be developed by the Andhra Pradesh state government over a length of about 140 km. As per the proposed model, 79.2 km of the length will be allocated for Light Metro while a Modern Tram system will be developed over the remaining length of 60 km. The tram model is likely to be developed as part of the second phase of the project. The master plan, for both proposals, has been prepared.

#4 Kapuluppada Natural History Park and Museum (NHPM)

The Metropolitan Authority is also planning to pave the way for a natural development park and museum over a fifteen-acre land at Kapuluppada, with a budget of Rs 80 crore. The NHPM will showcase the specimen of plants, animals, and insects for an improved understanding of their natural habitat. The park is also touted to feature will create life-size models of dinosaurs and other animals, which will be created with the help of virtual reality.

#5 Sea Harrier Museum

The Sea Harrier Museum is expected to soon add to the prized possessions of Visakhapatnam. Decommissioned by the Indian Navy in 2016, the fighter jet was brought to the city from Goa by the VMRDA. Proposed as a part of an integrated museum and tourist complex, the museum will showcase the engine, simulator, and all the spare parts of the Sea Harrier.

#6 Cruise terminal

An advanced cruise terminal was initially slated to be set up within 30 acres by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) by 2021. However, given the current situation, the construction activities have been postponed. The upcoming cruise terminal is slated to boast a host of salient features including world-class amenities, resting facilities, parking, and road connectivity.