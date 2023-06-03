Children love musicals, princess tales, animated animals, and heroic adventurous movies which is a good escape from reality for them. These movies help them expand their imagination and think creatively. If you want your kids to inculcate creativity, then you should make them watch these tremendous movies on Netflix that are cute, imaginative, and also have a positive message to instil in your children.

Here are a few movies that you can watch along with your kids on Netflix.

The Magician’s Elephant

The Magician’s Elephant is an animated movie based on the children’s fiction novel of the same name by Kate DiCamillo. The plot line of the story is about a boy named Peter who is looking for his long-lost sister Adele when a fortune teller tells him to find a magician with an elephant. The film was directed by Wendy Rogers. The movie features the voices of Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin, Natasia Demetriou, Benedict Wong, Miranda Richardson, and Aasif Mandvi

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wind

Stuart Little 3 is the final instalment of the Stuart Little trilogy. The film follows Stuart and his family who spend their summer vacation in a cabin near Lake Garland. Stuart forms a friendship with Reeko, a charismatic skunk who can talk, while the family’s cat Snowbell goes missing after encountering an unknown creature. The film is directed by Audu Paden featuring the voice cast of Michael J Fox, Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie, Corey Padnos, Wayne Brady, Kevin Schon, and Virginia Madsen.

Matilda the Musical

Matilda is based on Roald Dahl’s novel of the same name. Unlike the 1996 Matilda film, this movie is a musical one. The whole story is presented through songs and music. The story is about a little girl Matilda who is a genius and has telekinetic powers. Her parents are unappreciative of her and send hers to Miss Trunchbull’s school as a punishment. The film was directed by Matthew Warchus. Featuring Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Emma Thompson in the movie.

Hotel Transylvania 3

It’s the third instalment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise. The story is about the depressed Count Dracula who runs the hotel for monsters. His family plans a holiday trip and books a luxurious cruise, exclusive for monsters. The film is written and directed by Genddy Tartakovsky. The voice cast featured Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Mel Brooks.

Kung Fu Panda

Po, a lovable and clumsy panda, fulfils an ancient prophecy to become the Dragon Warrior, a kung fu master. In the first film, Po must defeat Tai Lung, a dangerous snow leopard, with the help of his Furious Five companions. The sequels follow Po’s journey as he battles formidable foes, including Lord Shen, an evil peacock, and Kai, a powerful supernatural warrior. The cast includes Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, and Bryan Cranston.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is based on the British novel of the same by Roald Dahl. It’s about a young boy Charlie, from an impoverished family who wins a tour of an amazing chocolate factory run by Willy Wonka, an imaginative chocolatier and his staff of Oompa-Loompas. The film is directed by Tim Burton. Starring Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter, Noah Taylor, Missi Pyle, James Fox, Deep Roy, and Christopher Lee in the lead roles.

Let us know which one of these adorable and entertaining movies on Netflix you are watching with your kids this Sunday. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.