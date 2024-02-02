Known for its cleanliness, greenery, and tranquility, the 52nd ward in Visakhapatnam has topped the list of Swachhatha Eco-Vizag Awards announced by the GVMC at ward level. Represented by Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, it has been adjudged the best ward. While the 91st ward stood second, the 18th ward got third place. The awards were given away at a function held at VUDA Children Theatre on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Saikanth Varma IAS called upon the public to help the GVMC to serve them better. Pointing out that Visakhapatnam was adjudged the fourth cleanest city in the country in the 10-lakh population category in the Swachh Survekshan Awards for the year 2023, he said: “More effort is needed to push the number to the top.” The corporation needed more voluntary support to achieve the goal, he observed.

Thanking the Mayor, the Commissioner, and other officials for adjudging the ward, being represented by him, as the best, Sridhar underlined the need to focus more on sanitation, drinking water, and street lighting. Stating that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing Visakhapatnam, he sought people’s cooperation to make the city more beautiful. A sum of Rs. 20 lakh was sanctioned for the best ward as an additional grant and a cheque for the amount was presented at the function. The second-best ward got Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh was announced for the third-best ward. Officials, people from the three wards, and others attended the Eco Vizag awards function.

