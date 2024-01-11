Visakhapatnam, the city of destiny, has been adjudged the fourth cleanest city in the country in the 10-lakh population category in the Swachh Survekshan Awards for the year 2023. Indore topped the list of rankings announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday. Surat got the second place. It was the seventh year in a row Indore stood at the top, while Surat won the award for the first time. Navi Mumbai was named the third cleanest city in the country.

Highlighting the city’s consistent achievement of a single-digit clean city status in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 rankings, the officials mentioned the city’s performance in the 2023 survey. With a score of 8879.25 out of 9500 marks, Visakhapatnam excelled in Service Level Progress (4830 marks), Certification (2500 marks), and Citizen Voice (2170 marks) categories outlined by the Swachh Bharat Mission. This accomplishment positions Visakhapatnam favourably among 4477 cities with populations exceeding one lakh.

The Visakhapatnam city Mayor and GVMC Commissioner extended heartfelt appreciation after bagging the Swachh Survekshan 2023 award, to the citizens for their significant contributions towards making Visakhapatnam the cleanest, most environment-friendly, garbage-free, and pollution-free city. GVMC conveyed its thanks to all departmental employees, with a special mention to the Public Health, Engineering, and Town Planning Departments and sanitation workers for their consistent efforts. The Mayor and Commissioner urged everyone to cooperate in achieving the best position for Visakhapatnam in Swachh Survekshan 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu handed over the awards to representatives of the cities at a function held in Delhi. The annual Swachh Survekshan Awards were launched in 2016. According to the Ministry, 1.58 crore online citizen feedback and 19.82 lakh face-to-face views have been received as a part of the ranking exercise.

