As a result of the extensive efforts dedicated by GVMC, Visakhapatnam stood first out of the 4,500 Urban Local Bodies in the Swachh Survekshan Citizen Feedback. The last date for the citizens to submit feedback was on 31 August 2023. The GVMC received over 6.52 lakh responses as a part of the campaign.

Indore with 5.81 lakh responses, Bhopal with 5.39 lakh, Vijayawada with 3.01 lakh and Gwalior with 2.57 lakh, followed Visakhapatnam in the top five rankings. During the citizen survey, respondents were asked to rate the various cleanliness aspects of the city through the Swachhata app. Garbage collection, waste collection, footpath cleanliness, public water facilities, public toilet maintenance, and other aspects were asked to be rated.

The Visakhapatnam civic body, to receive as many responses as possible, conducted various awareness drives as a part of the Swachh Survekshan Citizen Feedback. Celebrities such as Vijay Devarakonda, Sreeleela, KS Bharat, and others were roped in to promote the Eco Vizag campaign and appeal to the public to submit their feedback.

Additionally, the GVMC employed over 400 staff members to maintain the cleanliness in the city. Awareness campaigns were run at various public places to increase among the public.

