In order to provide a comfortable journey to the travelling passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to extend the weekly special trains. The two special trains connect Visakhapatnam and Kurnool and Bhubaneshwar and Tirupati. These special trains also stop across other stops in Andhra Pradesh, making it convenient for the travelers.

The details of the special trains are as mentioned:

The train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Kurnool City special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays on 16.01.2024, 23.01.2024, and 30.01.2024 which will reach Kurnool City on the next day at 13.25hrs.

In return direction the train No.08586 Kurnool City -Visakhapatnam Special train will leave Kurnool City at 15.30hrs on Wednesdays on 17.01.2024, 24.01.2024 and 31.01.2024 which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs.

The stoppages for this special train connecting Visakhapatnam and Kurnool are: Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla , Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, and Gadwal.

The train No. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 13.30hrs on 13.01.2024, 20.01.2024 and 27.01.2024 which will reach Vizianagaram at 18.30hrs and departure 18.40hrs and which will reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30hrs.

In return direction the train No. 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 20.15hrs on Sundays on 14.01.2024, 21.01.2024 and 28.01.2024 which will reach Duvvada next day at 09.30hrs and departure at 09.32hrs and will reach Bhubaneswar at 17.25hrs.

The stoppages for this special train connecting Bhubaneswar and Tirupati are: KhurdaRoad, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku,Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada,Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta.

The East Coast Railway and South Central Railways urges the people to make use of these special trains connecting different cities across Andhra Pradesh during the holiday season.

