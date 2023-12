To clear the extra passenger rush during the holiday season, the following special trains have been extended from Coimbatore to Barauni and Tambaram – Santragachi.

A. Coimbatore – Barauni – Podanur Un-Reserved Special Train (3 Trips)

Departure dates from Coimbatore: December 12, 19, 26, 2023 (Tuesdays)

Departure time from Coimbatore: 11:50 AM

Arrival time at Barauni: 1:00 PM (third day)

Stoppages: Trippur, Eroade, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jarsuguda, Rourkela, Nawagaon, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Kotshila, Bokaro Steel City, Rajabera, Dhanbad, Barakar, Chittanranjan, Madhurpur, Jasidih, Jhaja, Kiul, Dinkar Gram Simaria

B. Tambaram – Santragachi – Tambaram Special Train (3 Trips)

Departure dates from Tambaram: December 13, 20, 27, 2023 (Wednesdays)

Departure time from Tambaram: 1:00 PM

Arrival time at Santragachi: 8:45 PM (third day)

Stoppages: Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Khargpur

C. Tambaram – Santragachi – Tambaram Special Train (3 Trips)

Departure dates from Tambaram: December 12, 19, 26, 2023 (Tuesdays)

Departure time from Tambaram: 10:30 PM

Arrival time at Santragachi: 3:45 AM (third day)

Stoppages: Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Khargpur.

For detailed information on booking tickets on these special trains for the Holiday Season from Coimbatore and Tambaram, please visit the official website of Indian Railways.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and follow our Instagram for more city updates.