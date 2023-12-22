The South Central Railway has introduced special trains for the upcoming Sankranti festival season. The decision to arrange these Sankranti Special Trains comes in response to the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the festive period. The aim is to provide additional travel options and alleviate the rush on key routes.

As part of the Sankranti Special Trains 2024, passengers travelling between Kachiguda and Kakinada, as well as Hyderabad and Tirupati, will benefit from the enhanced service. The special trains on the Kachiguda-Kakinada route (Train No. 07653) and the Kakinada-Kachiguda route (Train No. 07654) will continue to operate on specific dates, catering to the travel needs of the public during this festive season.

Kachiguda-Kakinada Town train (07653) operating on December 28, January 4, 11, 18, and 25.

Kakinada Town-Kachiguda train (07654) running on December 29, January 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Hyderabad-Tirupati train (07509) is scheduled for December 28, January 4, 11, 18, and 25.

The Tirupati-Hyderabad train (07510) is set to run on December 29, January 5, 12, 19, and 26.

Sankranti Special Trains include sleeper class, general second class coaches, and AC 1, 2, and 3 tiers.

Railway authorities have taken this proactive step to ensure a smoother travel experience for passengers celebrating Sankranti. The introduction of these sankranti special trains underscores the commitment of the South Central Railway to meet the increased demand during the festival, offering passengers a convenient and efficient mode of transportation.

