East Coast Railway celebrated 68th Railway Week Award function at Bhubaneswar on 17 January 2024. Team Waltair Division led by the DRM Shri Surabh Prasad has received five efficiency shield awards from Manoj Sharma, General Manager, East Coast Railway, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Addressing the Railway men and their family members, Manoj complimented the Railway men for their relentless efforts and devotion to their duties which contributed to achieving the honour of the highest loading Zone in 2022-23 and crossing several milestones creating history in Indian Railways and continuing the spirit.

Merit awards and Shields were handed over to 35 employees, 2 groups, and 3 officers of the Zone for outstanding performance. Waltair Division has received the 5 Efficiency Shields for performance in various fields including ‘Best Clean Station (Major Station Category) Shield’ for 2023, Electrical, Signal & Telecom, and shared Shields with Khurda Road in Operating and Survey & Construction. Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Saurabh Prasad received the shields along with the respective branch officers.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad congratulated all the award winners and departments that bagged efficiency shields. He thanked the team for their valuable contribution to the growth of Railways and advised them to continue the spirit to achieve more heights in the future. The Efficiency Shield awards are a testament to the Waltair Division discipline and efforts in providing high quality services.

