A deranged man creates havoc at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on 12 January 2024, causing trouble to passengers, the Police, and other visitors. The man was messing with the electrical wires by climbing on top of trains and threatening to grab the wires. Reportedly, the man had slapped the Police officials and repeatedly tried to escape from them. The man has stopped the power supply in the railway station.

It is learned that the man also troubled a few passengers at the Railway station. He jumped on top of the Puri-Tirupati Express on platform four, the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have managed to control the man. The Police officials arrested the man with the help of fellow passengers and rushed him to the hospital.

Visakhapatnam Railway Station was busier than normal as many of them were seen traveling to their hometowns. In light of the holiday season, East Coast Railway has announced special trains from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Guntur, and other towns in the state. APSRTC has also announced over 250 special buses starting 9 January from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Srikakulam, and other towns.

