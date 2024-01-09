In a press note released on Tuesday, 9 January 2024, Appalaraju, the Road Transportation Officer of the Visakhapatnam district has stated that APSRTC will be running Sankranthi special buses for this season. It is learned that 250 buses will be specifically arranged from 9 January to 21 January 2024 for the convenience of the passengers. The Sankranthi special buses will be connecting different cities such as Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Amalapuram, and Bhimavaram from Visakhapatnam. These busses will also be connecting Vijayawada, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Kakinada, and Srikakulam towns from Vizag.
