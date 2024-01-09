Passengers can conveniently secure their tickets for these special buses by visiting www.apsrtconline.in and making reservations online. Additionally, travelers have the option to seek assistance from ATB agents, authorized representatives of RTC, for booking their tickets. There is a 10% discount on the ticket price for those who book their round-trip tickets. The officials have confirmed that the prices of these special buses will be the same as those of the regular buses.

Here is a list of cities and the number of Sankranthi special buses that are run from Visakhapatnam:

Hyderabad- 30 buses

Vijayawada- 60 buses

Srikakulam, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Sompet, Bobbili, Palasa- 100 buses altogether

Amalapuram and Bhimavaram – 10 buses

Rajamundry and Kakinada- 25 buses

Furthermore, South Railways have announced some special trains for the Sankranthi season to manage the extra holiday rush. The APSRTC officials urge the citizens of Vizag to make use of these special services during the festive season.