Vizag, the largest city in Andhra Pradesh, is fondly known as the City of Destiny. The city proudly hosts the third-largest port in India and boasts serene beaches. It is home to the Eastern Naval Command, a pivotal formation of the Indian Navy. The Navy manages the Visakhapatnam airport, crucial for defense operations. Despite these strengths, connectivity to major cities across India from Vizag remains a concern for its residents.

While there are frequent trains to various parts of the country, the travel time is a persistent issue. Major cities like Vijayawada and Hyderabad enjoy well established air, road, and rail connections with Vizag. However, reaching other major cities such as Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, and Bangalore by rail is time consuming. Limited flight options to these cities from Vizag cause inconvenience to the citizens. For instance, there are merely three daily direct flights to Chennai and Bangalore, scheduled either in the early morning or evening.

Direct flights to cities like Kochi, Pune, and Jaipur are nonexistent, necessitating layovers in Hyderabad or Bangalore. Moreover, flights to Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata are limited, providing minimal flexibility. The journey to Tirupati, a significant pilgrimage site, takes 14 hours by train, with only one direct flight from Vizag. Despite being an international airport, Vizag lacks proper international travel options, compelling travelers to head to Hyderabad for better connectivity.

The absence of direct flights and extended train/road travel times hinders the spontaneity of travel plans for Vizagites. A recent positive development is Indigo’s introduction of a direct flight from Vizag to Goa, a popular destination among Indians. Additionally, officials have confirmed the operations of the International Cruise Terminal from Vizag starting March 10. This terminal will connect Vizag with Chennai, Lakshadweep, and Andaman, as well as international destinations like Singapore and Malaysia.

With the promise of the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, Vizag citizens hope for substantial improvements in both domestic and international connectivity.

