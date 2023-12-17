Visakhapatnam’s Bhogapuram International Airport project takes a major leap forward as land acquisition is fully completed. Over 2,200 acres – comprising private, assigned, and government land – have been secured for the Bhogapuram Airport Project, paving the way for construction to accelerate said the Press Release.

The acquisition process, costing a total of INR 902crores, prioritised fair compensation and a smooth transition for affected families. Rs 835 crores were disbursed as land compensation, while INR 67 crores were dedicated to a comprehensive Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) scheme according to the press release.

The press release said that 404 families from four villages were relocated to two newly built R&R layouts. Each family received 240 square yards of land and financial assistance of INR 9.5 lakhs for constructing their new homes. Both layouts boast essential amenities like roads, electricity, water supply, schools, and parks, ensuring a smooth transition for residents.

An assured 5 MLD water supply to the airport is underway, with an initial 1.7 MLD already operational thanks to a INR 5.3 crore allocation. Power infrastructure is also being prioritized, with Rs.2.62 crores invested in 2.5 MA capacity. Additionally, INR 2.30 crores have been allocated to shift utilities within the airport area.

An area of 24.30 cents in Basavapalem Village has been designated for Bhogapuram’s staff accommodation, while a 132/133 KV substation will be built on 5.47 cents in Kongavanipalem Village.

With all the above and the land acquisition, Bhogapuram International Airport is well on its way to becoming a reality in Visakhapatnam.

