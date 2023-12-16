Visakhapatnam, in the coming years is set for significant milestone with the construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport. This ambitious project, envisioned as a world-class gateway to the state, promises a substantial economic boost, enhanced connectivity, and thousands of jobs for the Andhra region.A press release has been issued, sharing the construction update for the Bhogapuram International Airport in Visakhapatnam.

Developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, Bhogapuram Airport is being constructed by GMR Airports Limited. The project is expected to be completed in phases, with the initial phase catering to upto 6 million passengers annually. This capacity will be scaled up significantly in subsequent phases, reaching an impressive 40 million passengers per annum in the ultimate phase.

Beyond mere numbers, Bhogapuram Airport aims to be a game-changer in several ways:

Economic Engine: The International airport will act as a catalyst for economic growth, attracting investments, fostering business activities, and creating a vibrant ecosystem around it. This includes development of commercial offices, hotels, residential spaces, and other ancillary services, leading to significant job creation exceeding 600,000 direct, indirect, and induced opportunities.

Connectivity Booster: Bhogapuram Airport will bridge the gap between Andhra Pradesh and the world, facilitating easier travel and trade for both domestic and international passengers. This improved connectivity will not only benefit businesses but also enhance tourism, showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to a wider audience.

Cargo Hub: A dedicated cargo terminal with modern facilities will be established at Bhogapuram, catering to various commodities, including perishable goods and pharma products. This will significantly reduce logistics costs for local industries and exporters, opening doors to new markets and boosting economic activity.

With this update, and its potential to transform the economic landscape, enhance connectivity, and create a brighter future for the region, Bhogapuram is a dream taking flight in Vizag, ready to propel the state towards new horizons.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates