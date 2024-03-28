The Visakhapatnam Airport is set to witness significant changes starting 1 April 2024, as four new direct flights – two domestic and two international – have been introduced. Additionally, the airport will now have 24-hour operational access, which was previously restricted by the Indian navy for the past four months, as diligent repair work has been underway to enhance the airport’s runway. The resurfacing process has now been successfully completed, paving the way for smoother operations. Currently, more than 30 flights operate regularly to and from Visakhapatnam Airport. However, the number will now be brought up to 34 flights with the following additions:

New Domestic Flight Services

From April onwards, passengers departing from Visakhapatnam will have more options. Two of the new schedules will connect Vizag to major cities, Delhi, the national capital, and Hyderabad, the bustling city of pearls. Both flight services will be operational from 31 March. The Air India flight to Delhi is set to depart at 8:55 pm, while the IndiGo flight to Hyderabad is to leave at 11:35 pm from Vizag.

The lack of late-night flights from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad and Delhi has been a concern for travelers. As the primary airport in Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam has become a hub for domestic travel. Airlines have expressed their willingness to expand services, recognizing the growing demand.

International Services

Notably, international services are also being introduced:

AirAsia will operate flights from Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, starting from 26 April. The flight will depart from Visakhapatnam at 10:00 pm, providing a vital link between the two countries.

Another AirAsia flight to Bangkok, Thailand will commence service from 9 April. The flight will arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport at 11:20 pm, and depart at 11:30 pm.

The airport already serves destinations like Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada within India. Efforts are underway to increase the number of flights to these cities and explore new routes. With the addition of two international flights to Malaysia and Thailand, along with the extra domestic flights to Delhi and Hyderabad, the Visakhapatnam Airport is poised for growth.

Note: The information provided is based on recent developments and announcements. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for specific schedules and any updates.