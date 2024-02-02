Air Asia-Thailand will begin direct flights from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok starting April 9th, 2024. Operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, this new route opens up the vibrant beauty of Thailand to residents of Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas. You can reach Bangkok in just 2 hours and 45 minutes from Vizag. The fare starts from just 7999 and luggage is free up to 7kgs. A Direct Air Asia flight from Visakhapatnam to Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur) is set to operate from April 26th three times a week. The starting fare for this flight is just 7999, Bookings are now live on the Air Asia website.

Visa-free travel to Thailand is available to Indians until May 2024, making Thailand a convenient travel destination for Indian tourists. Visa-free travel to Malaysia is available until December 2024, and the flight time is just 4 hours. Visakhapatnam Airport handled over 28.97 lakh passengers in 2023 compared to 22.28 lakh passengers in 2022, showcasing a growth rate of 23%. Furthermore, Visakhapatnam Airport has a new domestic air connection to Hyderabad from 9th by Air India Express in the evening around 6 pm.

Additionally, Vizag airport is to have Digi Yatra services from April where online baggage screening and 10 new additional counters will be operational. Air cargo international operations are to start in April as the agency shortlisted and approvals are given. Security clearance for the same is awaited. The new VIP customer lounge is ready on the first floor of the Airport and is ready to start operations next week. With these new developments in Visakhapatnam Airport in addition to direct international flights to Bangkok and Malaysia, tourism and connectivity are expected to be beaming.

