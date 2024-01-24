Thai Air Asia Airlines is launching a direct flight from Visakhapatnam International Airport to Bangkok (Don Mueang International Airport). The flights will start operations on 9 April 2024 and operate thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight from Visakhapatnam will depart at 11:50 PM and reach Bangkok at 4:15 AM on the following day. The prices start at 7000, per adult ticket. In the return direction, the flight from Bangkok will take off at 10:05 PM local time and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:20 PM IST. The prices for this flight are as low as 8000.

According to reports, a direct flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will begin operations from Visakhapatnam Airport, in April. These flights are expected to boost international connectivity and add convenience for travelers. Runway upgrade works are currently taking place at the airport, due to which night flights after 9 PM till 8 AM have been halted. These works are expected to be completed by March, facilitating more flight operations from Vizag.

After the pandemic, only one international flight to Singapore operated by Scoot Airlines was available from Visakhapatnam. The introduction of new flights to destinations like Thailand and Malaysia will boost tourism in the state. If reports are to be believed, plans are underway to introduce direct flights from Visakhapatnam to other international destinations like Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia by 2024.

